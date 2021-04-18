AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One AdEx coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00067551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00679331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

