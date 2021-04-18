Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.91. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

