Iowa State Bank Sells 736 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 4.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $180.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

