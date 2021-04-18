Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.47. The stock had a trading volume of 902,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $276.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.