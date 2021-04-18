CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $133.59. 5,289,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

