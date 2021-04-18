CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,955,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.