Salem Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

VZ traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $58.28. 19,862,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

