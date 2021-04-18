Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:PLT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Plantronics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.