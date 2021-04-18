MAP Protocol Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $46.29 million and $367,623.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00282186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00720573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.24 or 0.99998694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00854203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.