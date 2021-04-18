Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.86. Lazard reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,185,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lazard by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 626,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

