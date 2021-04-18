Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $144.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $10,617.90 and approximately $144.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.