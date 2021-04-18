Rapids Trading Down 48.7% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

