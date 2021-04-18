Mdex Hits Market Capitalization of $588.79 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Mdex has a total market cap of $588.79 million and $326.45 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00282186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00720573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.24 or 0.99998694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00854203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.