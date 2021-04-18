PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

