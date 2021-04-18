Short Interest in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Increases By 67.5%

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,180 shares of company stock valued at $521,616. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,082,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.90. 336,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,384. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.10.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

