Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 55.5% in March

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 796,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

