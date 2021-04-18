Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rises By 46.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

I-Mab stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.