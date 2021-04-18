UMB Bank N A MO Buys 266 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.