Brookmont Capital Management Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $286.96 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

