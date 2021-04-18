Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $478.79 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.