GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $722,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $79.28. 3,025,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

