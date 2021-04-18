DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,372 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

