Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 55,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

