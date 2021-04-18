nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 925,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.