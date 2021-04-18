Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 146,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,614. The stock has a market cap of $891.02 million, a PE ratio of -39.88, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

