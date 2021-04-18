Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $414.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.20 million to $436.50 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 257,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,669. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

