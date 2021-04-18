Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SMSMY remained flat at $$11.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

SMSMY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

