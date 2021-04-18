Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 139.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.