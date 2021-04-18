Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 43,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $224.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

