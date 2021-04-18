GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 854 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $417.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.