Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $103.58. 1,228,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,150. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.