Salem Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.59. 5,289,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

