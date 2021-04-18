Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLEEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

VLEEY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

