Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. 1,029,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,187. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

