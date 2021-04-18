Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 1,368,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.