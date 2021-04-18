Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualtrics International stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

