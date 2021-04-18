-$0.47 EPS Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.29). Vivint Smart Home reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. 180,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,737. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 0.41.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.