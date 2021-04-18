Nano (NANO) Trading 126.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 126.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $13.37 or 0.00024054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $3.04 billion worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,582.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,169.65 or 0.03903491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00481381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $924.75 or 0.01663758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00593009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.00577252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.00447205 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

