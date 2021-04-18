CX Institutional Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $276.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.