Vortex Defi Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $691,828.76 and $243,246.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025447 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

