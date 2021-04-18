Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $26.54 million and $1.53 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

