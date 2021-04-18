Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $739.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,923,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,201,473. The firm has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

