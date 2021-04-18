UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,669 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $386.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.69. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.