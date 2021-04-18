Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $25.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RKT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,770. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

