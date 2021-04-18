Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLSNY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 44,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,647. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.