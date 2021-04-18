Brokerages Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaccinex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 524,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,643. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

