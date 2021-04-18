TTC (TTC) Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Upbit. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.