CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGNH remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,889. CardioGenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

