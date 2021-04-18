CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Update

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGNH remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,889. CardioGenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
CardioGenics Company Profile
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.