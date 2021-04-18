Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bridgestone stock remained flat at $$20.44 during midday trading on Friday. 24,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

