Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 25.4%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

